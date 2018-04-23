Boys lacrosse: Lions unleash attack on Hamden

Will Mauro scored six goals when the Foran High boys lacrosse team to a 16-3 victory at Hamden on Monday.

Zac Cleary had four goals for coach Brian Adkins’ Lions (2-5).

Ethan McVoy and Matt Davidson tallied two goals each.

Nick DeBiase and Andrew Janik tacked on goals.

McVoy had three assists.

Max Tavitian and Cleary each had two assists.

Mauro and DeBiase had assists.

Sean O’Connor made nine saves.

Hamden’s Sam Levine had two goals and Payten Nevens one. 1 G

Foran 4 4 6 2 – 16

Hamden 1 1 1 0 – 3