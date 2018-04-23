Bobby J’s broken into: Rods and reels stolen

Bobby J’s, a bait and tackle shop on New Haven Avenue, was broken into Saturday night and the store owners are asking people to keep their eyes open for someone trying to sell stolen fishing equipment.

According to Bobby J’s Facebook page, the shop was broken into Saturday night around 11:15 p.m.

“Keep your eyes and ears open for anyone trying to sell new reels without boxes and or St Croix rods,” the company posting says. “Some of the brands of reels are Van Staal, Avet, Shimano, Penn, Seigler, and Tsunami.”

The company is also asking that if anyone saw anything at the shop around that time of night or have heard about the theft to call the shop 203-876-1495 or log onto their Facebook page and share the information.