Baseball: Foran Lions don’t help themselves

A lackluster defensive effort, combined with its bats being stymied by Guilford’s pitching, led to an 11-1 mercy-rule loss for Foran High’s baseball team on Monday in an SCC Oronoque Division matchup at Ken Walker Field.

Coach Garrett Walker’s Lions committed five errors in six innings, including three in the top of the third inning when Guilford (6-4) struck for four runs to seize control of the game.

It was more than enough support for the Indians’ ace right-hander Noah Rubino, who allowed just one hit in five innings of work before Tom Cattaneo finished off the win with a scoreless sixth.

Rubino, a 6-foot-5 Siena College commit, struck out eight, walked three and hit a batter to improve his personal mark to 3-1.

Shane McCone notched Foran’s lone hit, an infield single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Trailing 8-0, the Lions scratched across a run in the bottom of the fifth to avoid being shut out.

Ryan Gosselin and McCone drew walks around Tyler Heenan being hit by a pitch. Rubino then uncorked a wild pitch to plate Gosselin.

Guilford went on to increase its cushion to 11-1 in the top of the sixth, when pinch hitter Mike Stebbins hit a bases-clearing double down the right-field line.

Cattaneo then retired the Lions in order in the sixth inning to secure the victory and send Foran to its third consecutive setback. The Lions dropped to 6-4 overall.

Gray Stephens provided Guilford with a lead it would not relinquish in the decisive third, with an RBI single of the heels of two errors by Lion shortstop Mark Woottan. Ben Panagoulias added a run-scoring groundout to push the Indian advantage to 4-0.

After Lion starter Tyler Griffin recorded the first two outs of the fourth, Guilford manufactured its fifth run.

Logan Driscoll singled, stole second and scored with John Luke Cianciolo flared a single to shallow right field that evaded the glove of Heenan, the second baseman.

Guilford tacked on three more runs in the fifth, powered by RBI singles from Kevin Cargos and Evan Song.

After a crosstown showdown at Jonathan Law (5-5) on Wednesday, Foran travels to New Haven to face Wilbur Cross (3-5) on Thursday afternoon. Both games are set for first pitch at 3:45 p.m.