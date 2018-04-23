Dispose of unwanted prescriptions at Saturday drop-off

The Milford Police Department and the Milford Prevention Council, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will hold a drug take back event on Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The agencies will be accepting unwanted prescription drugs from the public as part of a nationwide initiative to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

The drop-off location for this one-day event will be at the Milford Senior Center parking lot, 9 Jepson Drive, rain or shine.

There will be an area in the lot set up as a drive-through service.

The event is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” police said in a press release. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs:

Authorities point out that studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

“In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards,” according to the police press release.

For further information call the Milford Police Crime Prevention Unit at 203-874-2366 or visit the DEA website at dea.gov and click on “National Prescription Take-Back Day.”

The public can also drop off unwanted or unused prescription medication 24/7 in the lobby of Police Headquarters, 430 Boston Post Rd.