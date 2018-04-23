Milestones Behavioral Services celebrates 20 years

Milestones Behavioral Services, with three campuses in Milford and Orange, (formerly Connecticut Center for Child Development) will hold its 20th Anniversary Gala to celebrate the students, staff and families who have been part of developing this not-for-profit into a nationally and internationally recognized resource.

The May 12 evening will include jazz, live and silent auctions, dinner and dancing and will be held at the Omni Hotel, 155 Temple Street, New Haven, at 6:30 p.m.

Milestones was the first school program in Connecticut based on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) strategies and it has helped thousands with autism/developmental disorders and their families, school officials said.

“Milestones is firmly committed to creating a pathway of programs from infancy through adulthood,” according to a Milestones press release.

“In 1987, after Suzanne Letso was disparaged for repeatedly asking for educational resources for her son, she and her husband, Roger, started bringing specialists into their home,” the press release states.

This effort for one child, by one family, has grown into an organization that now offers:

Two schools for ages 3-21, and a third building dedicated to Adult Day Services.

A residential facility operated in collaboration with Marrakech, Inc..

Individualized public school and at-home consultation in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) training.

Community outreach for educators, doctors, dentists, first responders.

Consultancy on ABA strategies throughout the US and around the world.

On May 12, cofounders Suzanne and Roger Letso, and their grown children Meredith and Tyler (for whom the program was started) will be honored with the Going the Extra Miles Founders Award. They will also represent all the families that struggle with the highs and lows that autism brings.

State Rep. Catherine F. Abercrombie will receive the Going the Extra Miles Community Leadership Award for her continual work on legislation that protects the rights and services of people with special needs.

Judith L. Palazzo, Milestones Director of Behavioral Services, is being honored with the Going the Extra Miles Inspiration and Leadership Award and Robert Sanford, Milestones Vocational Coordinator, with the Going the Extra Miles Dedication and Commitment Award.

Milestones has a dual mission to improve the quality of life for individuals with autism and their families, and advance the field of Applied Behavior Analysis. ABA is the only treatment for autism endorsed by both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Surgeon General. Milestones’ staff-to-student ratio is often greater than 1:1.

In its early days, Milestones created a partnership with the University of North Texas to establish a first-of-its-kind long-distance learning program for a Master’s in Behavior Analysis. Staff are presently supported in continuing their Behavioral Analysis education at Southern Connecticut State University and Special Education at the Florida Institute of Technology.

Twentieth Anniversary Milestones Gala tickets are $200 per person, Journal Ads begin at $50, and sponsorships begin at $500. For more information, call Milestones Development at 203-799-4110×660; to purchase tickets visit MBS-INC.org/gala.