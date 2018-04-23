Oyster Fest committee distributes funds to non-profits

The 43rd Annual Milford Oyster Festival Committee and the 2017 charitable contribution recipients met at the Milford Chamber of Commerce in February for a presentation of charitable funds totaling $19,100.

The 2017 recipients include School of the World, Jonathan Law High School Post Prom Committee, Foran High School Post Prom Committee, Connecticut Concerned Citizens for People with Disabilities, Keeping Milford Warm, and the Get In Touch Foundation.

Also, Connecticut Hospice, United Way of Milford Adopt-A-Family Program, Senior Heating Assistance Program, Scholarship of Social Learning, Rape Crisis Center of Milford, Milford Prevention Council and the Milford Food Bank.

Also, the Milford Children’s Trout Derby, Milford Animal Shelter, Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut, Kids Count, Camp Happiness, Bridges Folks on Spokes, Milford Friends of Library, Food2Kids, Jonathan Law Guard and Competition Band, Bridges Young Parent Program and the Beth-El Center.

Also, Milford Toys for Tots, Scholarship in Memory of Linda Stock and United Way of Milford. “We are excited to support and assist so many valuable and important groups within Milford,” said Ila Tokarz, President of The Milford Oyster Festival.

On Saturday, Aug. 18 the Milford Oyster Festival will hold its 44th annual celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oyster Eve, a pre-festival event, will be held on Friday, Aug.17, from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information check the festival website, milfordoysterfestival.com.