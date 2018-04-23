Obituary: Charles J. Jackson, 92, of Milford

Charles J. Jackson, 92, of Milford, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2018 at Milford Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Charles was born on March 4, 1926 in New Canaan, CT to the late Andrew and Mary Philipcik Jackson.

Charles was a Veteran of World War II, serving in the Marine Corps in the Pacific Campaign in the Philippines and Okinawa. He was a retired union roofer and a member of the Milford Senior Center.

Charles greatly enjoyed fishing, especially saltwater fishing.

Charles is survived by John C. Jackson and his wife Janice of Milford and Daniel K. Jackson of Gaylordsville, CT as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Andrew and his sisters, Marion, Catherine and Nellie and his special Aunt Maggie.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at Milford Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their kind and compassionate care of Charles.

All services will be privately held. The family is being compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.