Senior Center calendar: 4-30 to 5-6

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER CALENDAR

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Jean Kaluzynski Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY April 30, 2018

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Super Bingo- lunch 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. Low Vision May 14

11:00 a.m. Volunteer Salute

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 Line Dance Begins May 9th

5:30 p.m. Pickle Ball Experienced Begins May 9th

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, May 1, 2018

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club “A man called Ove”

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

2:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi

9:30 a.m. Beading Class

10:00 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 Tai Chi- Beginner

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

THURSDAY, MAY 3, 2018

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited May 3rd, 17th and 31st

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, May 4, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move, Connect and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 4th Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance now every week.

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Beginners

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU April 30 to May 4

Monday, Sliced ham with pineapple, sweet potatoes, broccoli; Tuesday, pasta with Alfredo sauce, tossed salad, garlic knot; Wednesday, Chicken Marsala, rice pilaf, broccoli; Thursday, stuffed cabbage, egg noodles, tossed salad; Friday, baked fish with lemon and tartar sauce, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables.

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS (The big buses) Open to members and non- members.1 day, 2 days, 3 plus days ? Check the travel wall! How about five days DC, NY Botanical Gardens, Castles and Historic Homes and Gardens, Tanglewood and the Berkshires, Cape May, Ocean City, Alexandra Bay, the Heart of the 1000 islands? Maybe a new casino adventure?\

6/14 SISTER ACT @ Westchester …$96.00 the hilarious story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose

life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Sister Act is the funniest and funkiest musical around.

6/21 NY Botanical Gardens & Georgia O’Keefe $88.00 Hawaii exhibit of paintings & 250 acres of Hawaiian flora to die for. Plus a stop on Arthur Avenue, to shop for pastas, meats and pastries! Bring a cooler!

6/28 Argia $108.00 Sailing on the 81 ft. Schooner Argia for 21/2 cruise down Mystic River, maybe even help host the sails, lunch at Go Fish & free time in Old Mystic Village. Hurry on this one, space limited!

7/11 Grey Towers, Milford PA $95.00 Completed in 1886, the home of Gifford Pinchot, 1st Chief of US Forest Service &Governor. A National Historic Site & dose of American History! We tour the mansion and garden, lunch at Dimmick Inn, time also to stroll & shop the beautiful quaint town!

7/24 Perkins Cove in Ogunquit… $140.00 (lunch included – a feast of seafood, prime rib or chicken) followed by a 14 mile cruise of rocky coast, Nubble Lighthouse, elegant homes & photo opportunities…next to Kittery & When Pigs Fly Bakery with time to shop.. A long but incredibly picturesque wonderful day!

8/7-8 Tanglewood on Parade, Berkshires…$479.00 p.p. dbl. Includes Norman Rockwell Museum, time for lunch in Lenox and time to explore the town, overnight & dinner at The Orchards Hotel then off to Tanglewood for the Boston Pops with Keith Lockhart; breakfast next morning included and off to tour both the Chesterwood House Museum, time for lunch and The Frelinghuysen-Morris House & Studio. Pick up a flyer!

8/29-9/1 1000 Islands of Alexandria Bay…Join me for this NEW tour of incredible beauty. Includes most meals, sightseeing & gratuities. Call for detailed flyer or come by Travel Office. This one is really different!

9/17-19 [email protected] & Sound Lancaster…New hotel, new stops, new restaurants! Come by for a flyer!!!

11/1-5th WASHINGTON DC…All the favorites and the New African American Museum & Center, too much to mention here, come by or call for detailed flyer and registration. Deposits of $100.00 due immediately!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. (We will waitlist nonmembers) Call for availability on all of these please…

5/24 WILL ROGERS FOLLIES @ Goodspeed (lunch incl)…$92.00 The rags-to-riches story of America’s beloved stage, screen and radio star bursts to life as a Ziegfeld Follies-style extravaganza. Family, fame and fate are center stage in Will’s rise from obscurity to stardom. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

6/3 LOVE NEVER DIES: The Phantom Returns @ The Bushnell…$98.00 (snack bag included) The sequel to The Phantom of the Opera (now closed on Broadway!).. Set 10 years later the Phantom has escaped from Paris to New York… searching for his true love, Christine Daae.. You have no idea what is in store on this one!

6/10 A NIGHT WITH JANICE [email protected] Ivoryton $70.00 lunch included.

6/24 ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan @ The Bushnell…$98.00 (snack bag included) get ready to be on your feet! The story, the music, the talent is sensational! Dance to smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, 1-2-3, Live for Loving You, Conga and many more…Selling fast!

7/15 GREASE @ Ivoryton $70.00 lunch included.

7/17 CELEBRATE [email protected] Aqua Turf $65.00 lunch included.

July TBA Tanglewood and The Berkshires (2 days) shed seating, a day in Lenox, a Tour of the Norman Rockwell Museum, time to shop and more.

9/17 to 9/19 JESUS @ Sight and Sound Lancastr..TBA with some new inclusives! Come by for a flyer.

11/1-5th Washington DC All the favorites and the new African American Museum and Center. Come in for flyer and registration. Deposits of $100.00

HAMILTON (end December 2018 / early January 2019) No price, no date, no contract yet! Will let you know!

Lots of great trips coming for 2018, 2019 & 2020 …Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals.

Costa Rica, Oberammergau with the Passion Play and more…join me at the Travel Showcase!

On the Travel Wall…..Always ask! More trips January. Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext.

Come by for the Broadway Preview..On Your Feet, Something Rotten, Bodyguard, Love Never Dies and more…Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals..and more

Holidays featuring Nashville (Opryland) Memphis (Graceland). New Orleans (incredible)

.The Broadway Series @ Bushnell All Orchestra seats always. Preview on the travel wall.

Much more coming for December and the big tours coming for 2018 too. Coming in the Bushnell, The Color Purple, Love Never Died (follow up to Phantom) The Body Guard and HAMILTON. December 2018- January 2019. Pick up the Broadway Preview!

All detailed flyers are also on the Travel Wall…..Always ask! Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119