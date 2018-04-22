Girls lacrosse: Foran Lions edged out in overtime

The Foran High girls lacrosse team forced an extra session, before Stratford High won a 9-8 overtime decision on Saturday.

Coach John Connors’ Lions scored the last five goals in regulation, including a match-tying goal by Sam O’Neill with 1:42 remaining.

Stratford’s Cora Martonak won the game for the Red Devils with a goal with 1:46 remaining in OT.

Haley Byers scored three goals for Foran, now 2-6.

Eva Knudsen and O’Neil each had two goals and two assists.

Emily Kwalek scored a goal and added an assist.

Chloe Oliver stopped eight shots by Stratford (4-4).