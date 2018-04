Foran High lost to Stratford High, 7-4, in a non-league road game on Saturday.

Will Mauro, Ethan McVoy 1 G, Andrew Janik and Zac Cleary accounted for the goals.

Max Tavitian had an assist for the Lions (1-5).

Sean O’Connor made 11 saves.

Foran 1 1 2 0 – 4

Stratford 0 1 3 3 – 7