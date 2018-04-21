Milford Mirror

Softball: Lady Lawmen topple Red Devils

By Milford Mirror on April 21, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jonathan Law’s softball team defeated Stratford High, 15-1, on Saturday.

Coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen had 15 hits, as they improved to 7-2.

Maddie Lula was 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored.

Skyler Bender was 3-for-4 with a triple.

Erica Boehm added two hits.

Brianna Buccitti struck out 10.

Angela Grindrod had a triple for Stratford (5-4).

Law           4 3 2 0 0 6 0      15 15 0

Stratford   0 1 0 0 0 0 0        1 4 2

Batteries

Law:  Brianna Buccitti (7-2) and Kacy O’Connor

Stratford: Angela Grindrod (5-4) and Emma Sakowicz

