Softball: Lady Lawmen topple Red Devils

Jonathan Law’s softball team defeated Stratford High, 15-1, on Saturday.
Coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen had 15 hits, as they improved to 7-2.
Maddie Lula was 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored.
Skyler Bender was 3-for-4 with a triple.
Erica Boehm added two hits.
Brianna Buccitti struck out 10.
Angela Grindrod had a triple for Stratford (5-4).
Law 4 3 2 0 0 6 0 15 15 0
Stratford 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 2
Batteries
Law: Brianna Buccitti (7-2) and Kacy O’Connor
Stratford: Angela Grindrod (5-4) and Emma Sakowicz