Girls tennis: Foran Lions now 7-1 on season

The Foran High girls tennis team, coached by Melissa Kaminski, improved to 7-1 on the season with a 6-1 victory over Lyman Hall on Saturday.
Singles: Kyra Johnson (F) def. Alexis Agro 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Valerie Fekete 6-0, 6-0; Arshia Puri (F) def. Abbey Murphy 6-1, 6-0; Eleanor Noyes (F) def. Olivia Vegliante 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Julia Harrington-Natalie Hubler (F) def. Maedeline Kizer-Nicole Nicefaro 8-3; Meghan Stokes-Zoe Eichner (F) def. Robyn Honyotski-Kayla Arsenault 8-6; Keertang Chagari-Veronica Jeffery (LH) def. Kaitlyn Dalby-Vaishnavi Bulusu 8-0.