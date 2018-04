The Jonathan Law boys lacrosse team lost to Shelton High, 20-6, on Friday.

Law and Shelton are both 3-3 on the season.

Cole Egersheim scored two goals and had an assist.

Santiago Palacio had a goal and three assists.

Hayden Hulme, Cobi Casey and Jake Bombace scored goals.

Zach Passaro had an assist.

Brett Pisani made nine saves and Pat Caron two.