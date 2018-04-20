Milford Mirror

Baseball: Prep defeats Lions

By Milford Mirror on April 20, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Foran High baseball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Fairfield Prep on Friday.

Prep – 000 002 1 – 3 6 0

Foran – 001 010 0 -2 5 1

WP – Will Lucas

LP – Rich Piscitelli

Records

Prep – 8-1

Foran 6-3

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Baseball: Prep clips Foran
  2. Baseball: Zanghi inks contract with Mets
  3. Baseball: Foran Lions double up Guilford
  4. Baseball: Foran defeats Watertown, to play for title

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls tennis: Lions defeat Platt Tech Panthers Next Post Boys lacrosse: Lawmen lose to Gaels
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress