Baseball: Prep defeats Lions

The Foran High baseball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Fairfield Prep on Friday.
Prep – 000 002 1 – 3 6 0
Foran – 001 010 0 -2 5 1
WP – Will Lucas
LP – Rich Piscitelli
Records
Prep – 8-1
Foran 6-3
