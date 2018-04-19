Milford Mirror

Girls lacrosse: Foran falls to late charge by Amity

April 19, 2018

Foran High lost to Amity High, 16-14, in SCC girls lacrosse action on Thursday.

Foran had a three-goal lead at 14-11 under three minutes to play.

Amity then scored the next five goals, with the go-ahead tally scored by Jenna Walsh with 1:18 to play.

Foran’s Samantha O’Neill scored five goals to go go with an assist.

Haley Byars and Emily Kwalik each scored three goals and added an assist.

Eva Knudsen scored two goals and had two assists.

Cassie Bennett scored a goal and had an assist.

Mikayla Perry had an assist and Shea Phelan made eight saves.

