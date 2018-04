Jonathan Law lost to the Hamden High baseball team, 7-0, on Wednesday.

Law is now 5-4, Hamden 5-2.

For Hamden, Mike Ferrett picked up the win on the mound and hit a home run.

Jake Pisano and Henry Bielen each had three hits.

H 101 032 0 7R 10H 0E

L 000 000 0 0R 6H 2E

Hamden: Mike Ferrett-W and Ron Desroches

Law: Connor Creane-L, Zach Merchant (5), Bill Romero (6) and Matt Boath, Vin Schulte (5), Finn O’Reilly (7)