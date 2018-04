The Foran High baseball team lost a 10-2 decision to East Haven on Wednesday.

The Lions are 6-2. The Easties are 5-2.

Foran’s Kevin Lanese was 2 for 3 with a double.

East Haven’s Nate Furino was 5 for 5 with a RBI.

East Haven 410 103 1 -10 13 0

Foran 000 200 0 – 2 4 3

Batteries

East Haven – Ryan Spano, Giro Esposito and Mike Sheeto

Foran – John Shannon, Mark Wootton and Matt Kennedy

WP – Spano

LP – Shannon