Girls tennis: Foran Lions suffer first loss of season

By Milford Mirror on April 18, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Foran High girls tennis team lost its first match of the season when North Haven posted a 6-1 victory on Wednesday.

Coach Melissa Kaminski’s Lions are 5-1. North Haven is 4-2.

Singles: Julia Migliorini (NH) def. Sarah Lockwood 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Petry (NH) def. Arshia Puri 6-0, 6-0; Lily Mezzi (NH) def. Julia Harrington 6-4, 6-1; Anna Wootton (NH) def. Eleanor Noyes 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles: Grace Hiza-Kyra Johnson (F) def. Katrina Nudalny-Claire Looney 6-1, 6-1; Avery Hill- Zoe Bowerman (NH) def. Izzy Connelly-Natalie Hubler 6-0, 6-2; Daniella Bryson-Jess Tran (NH) def. Zoe Eichner-Meghan Stokes 6-2, 6-3.

