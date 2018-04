Brianna Buccitti allowed only four hits when the Jonathan Law softball team defeated Sacred Heart Academy, 5-1, on Wednesday.

Buccitti had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Gina Boccamazzo and Kacy O’Connor added two hits a piece.

Ally Kirck had three hits for SHA.

SHA 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 0

Law 1 0 0 2 1 1 x 5 8 1

Batteries

Law Brianna Buccitti (6-1) and Kacy O’Connor

SHA Bernadette Kingsbury, Amanda Savinelli (4) and Abby McDonald