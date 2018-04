Girls track: Foran Lions best SCC foes

The Foran High girls track and field team defeated Career and West Haven and lost to Lyman Hall on Tuesday.

The Lions are 4-4.

4×800 Relay: Lyman Hall 12.01; 4×100 Relay Career 54.9; 100 Hurdles Jacobs (LH) 19.6; 100: TIE Amai (C) Gagnon (LH) 13.3; 1600 Lavickas (LH) 6:05; 400: Shottell (LH) 68.7; 300 IH Jacobs (LH) 57.0; High Jump Denegris (F) 4-6; 800: Cote (F) 2:51.11; 200 Harris (C) 29.0; 3200: Navickas (LH) 13.23.81; 4×4 Relay Lyman 4:53.44; Triple Jump Wypsek( C) 28-8; Javelin TIE Lachunce (LH) Weed (F) 80-7; Long Jump Wypsek (C) 13-10; Pole Vault Heenan (F) 7; Shot Put Murphy (LH) 32-5.