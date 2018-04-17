Milford Mirror

Baseball: Law’s Andrew Hertzog delivers in clutch

By Milford Mirror on April 17, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Andrew Hertzog picked up the win in relief and got the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh when the Jonathan Law baseball team defeated Sheehan High, 6-5, on Tuesday.

For Law (5-3), Evan Fratello had three hits and an RBI.

Bill Romero tied the game in the sixth with a pinch hit RBI single.

SH  000 031 1    5R 7H 4E

Law 001 111 2    6R 10H 0E

Sheehan: Kevin Vining, Caden Cloutier (3), Kyle Simmons (5), Michael Berdnik-L (6) and Adam Leone

Law: Nate Merchant, Carl Maxwell (5), Bryan Reed (5), Dave Flynn (6), Andrew Hertzog-W 2-0 (7) and Vinny Schulte, Matt Boath (4)

2B – Sheehan: Pat Christensen and Adam Leone

