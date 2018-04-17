Milford Mirror

Baseball: Foran’s Wootton knocks in winning run in eighth

By Milford Mirror on April 17, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Mark Wootton doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning when the Foran High baseball team defeated Shelton High, 6-5, at Ken Walker Field on Tuesday.

Coach Garrett Walker’s Lions are 6-1. It was their third walk-off win.

Heenan was 2 for 5 and scored two runs.

Shane McCone had a two-run double.

Wootton was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Nick Walsh was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Shelton (4-3).

Shelton – 000 104 00 – 5 7 1

Foran –    000 203 01 – 6 10 5

Batteries

Shelton – Justin Barbato, Jafar Vohra and Joe Romano

Foran – Jack Greenspan, Jason Giambra and Matt Kennedy

WP – Giambra 1-0

LP – Vohra

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Baseball: Foran defeats Shelton on last strike
  2. Baseball: Foran edged out by Shelton, 2-1
  3. Baseball: Foran rights ship with 10-1 win over Westies
  4. Baseball: Foran rallies past Law in last two at bats

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: Lady Lawmen topple Westies Next Post Girls lacrosse: Lions lose to Shelton Gaelettes
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress