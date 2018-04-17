Baseball: Foran’s Wootton knocks in winning run in eighth

Mark Wootton doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning when the Foran High baseball team defeated Shelton High, 6-5, at Ken Walker Field on Tuesday.

Coach Garrett Walker’s Lions are 6-1. It was their third walk-off win.

Heenan was 2 for 5 and scored two runs.

Shane McCone had a two-run double.

Wootton was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Nick Walsh was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Shelton (4-3).

Shelton – 000 104 00 – 5 7 1

Foran – 000 203 01 – 6 10 5

Batteries

Shelton – Justin Barbato, Jafar Vohra and Joe Romano

Foran – Jack Greenspan, Jason Giambra and Matt Kennedy

WP – Giambra 1-0

LP – Vohra