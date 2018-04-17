Milford Mirror

Girls lacrosse: Lady Lawmen topple Westies

By Milford Mirror on April 17, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jonathan Law’s girls lacrosse team defeated West Haven, 15-3, on Tuesday.

Nine Lady Lawmen found their way into the scorebook, as the locals improved to 4-1.

Colleen Goodwin scored four goals.

Erin Goodwin, Olivia Keator and Andria Torres had two goal each.

Scoring one goal were Laura Dennigan, Jordyn Konlian, Emily Tournas, Molly Murray and Katie McNellis.

Keator had three assists, Torres two and Konlian one.

Stella Patrick stopped eight shots.

Keegan Riccio scored two goals for West Haven (0-5).

