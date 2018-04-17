Girls lacrosse: Lady Lawmen topple Westies

Jonathan Law’s girls lacrosse team defeated West Haven, 15-3, on Tuesday.

Nine Lady Lawmen found their way into the scorebook, as the locals improved to 4-1.

Colleen Goodwin scored four goals.

Erin Goodwin, Olivia Keator and Andria Torres had two goal each.

Scoring one goal were Laura Dennigan, Jordyn Konlian, Emily Tournas, Molly Murray and Katie McNellis.

Keator had three assists, Torres two and Konlian one.

Stella Patrick stopped eight shots.

Keegan Riccio scored two goals for West Haven (0-5).