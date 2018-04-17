Milford Mirror

Girls tennis: Foran Lions improve to 5-0

By Milford Mirror on April 17, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran High’s girls tennis team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 4-3 win over Hamden on Tuesday.

Singles: Grace Hiza (F) def. Janaya Laude 6-1, 6-3; Sophia Flanders (H) def. Kyra Johnson 7-5, 2-6, 6-4; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Araine Maxwell 6-0, 6-0; Arshia Puri (F) def. Caroline Alexander 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Aria Ahmed- Emily Lancor (H) def. Izzy Connelly-Natalie Hubler 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Grace Ford-Anais Grace (H) def. Julia Harrington-Zoe Eichner 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Meghan Stokes-Eleanor Noyes (F) def. Aleah Grindell-Maia Radcliff 6-3, 6-4.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Girls tennis: Hamden defeats Foran Lions
  2. Girls tennis: Hamden edges Foran High in SCCs
  3. Girls tennis: Foran High loses to Hamden Green Dragons
  4. Girls tennis: Lions defeat Pacers

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post West Shore students named to honor roll Next Post Girls tennis: Jonathan Law loses to Shelton High
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress