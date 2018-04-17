Girls tennis: Foran Lions improve to 5-0

Foran High’s girls tennis team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 4-3 win over Hamden on Tuesday.
Singles: Grace Hiza (F) def. Janaya Laude 6-1, 6-3; Sophia Flanders (H) def. Kyra Johnson 7-5, 2-6, 6-4; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Araine Maxwell 6-0, 6-0; Arshia Puri (F) def. Caroline Alexander 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Aria Ahmed- Emily Lancor (H) def. Izzy Connelly-Natalie Hubler 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Grace Ford-Anais Grace (H) def. Julia Harrington-Zoe Eichner 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Meghan Stokes-Eleanor Noyes (F) def. Aleah Grindell-Maia Radcliff 6-3, 6-4.