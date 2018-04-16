Aquarion offers free fishing permits

For the tenth year in a row, Aquarion Water Company will issue free fishing permits to any unemployed person over the age of 18. Veterans and active duty service members may also receive free permits this year.

On Wednesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., anglers may obtain a free fishing permit by going to Aquarion’s Aspetuck Environmental Center at 714 Black Rock Road in Easton.

Anglers should bring a valid Connecticut fishing license and official proof of unemployment or a military ID/DD Form 214.

Once issued, fishing is open along designated shorelines of Aquarion’s Saugatuck Reservoir in Weston, the Far Mill Reservoir in Shelton, and the West Pequonnock Reservoir in Monroe.

For more information about the company’s fishing program visit aquarionwater.com/fishing.