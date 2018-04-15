Law’s Athletic Information Night

Milford Mirror

By Milford Mirror on April 15, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jonathan Law will be holding its annual Athletic Information Night for all incoming ninth graders and their families on Monday, May 14, at 7 p.m. in the Jonathan Law High School auditorium.

The night will begin with a presentation that will provide general information regarding the athletic programs, a review of required paperwork, start dates for the sports seasons and much more.

If anyone has any questions between now and the event, please contact athletic director VJ Sarullo at [email protected]

