Law’s Athletic Information Night

Jonathan Law will be holding its annual Athletic Information Night for all incoming ninth graders and their families on Monday, May 14, at 7 p.m. in the Jonathan Law High School auditorium.

The night will begin with a presentation that will provide general information regarding the athletic programs, a review of required paperwork, start dates for the sports seasons and much more.

If anyone has any questions between now and the event, please contact athletic director VJ Sarullo at [email protected]