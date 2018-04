The Foran High’s boys lacrosse team lost to Bunnell High, 13-8, in Stratford on Saturday.

Matt Davidson had three goals and Will Mauro two for the Lions (1-3).

Zac Cleary, Ethan McVoy and Andrew Janik also scored goals.

Will Mauro and Cleary had two assists.

Brendan May and McAvoy had one each.

Sean O’Connor had 18 saves.