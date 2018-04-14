Softball: Jonathan Law tops North Haven, 4-3

Emiley Morey knocked in the decisive run in the sixth inning when Jonathan Law’s softball team defeated host North Haven, 4-3, on Saturday.

Coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen are 4-1. North Haven is 3-2.

Morey’s single scored Skyler Bender to cap a three-run rally.

Law took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Bender’s home run.

It was 4-0 when the Indians scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Brianna Buccitti got the win.

Gina Boccamazzo had a two-run homer.

Cali Jolley had three of Law’s eight hits.

Olivia Peterson and Sarah Lombardi had home runs to pace North Haven’s six-hit attack.