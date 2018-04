The Foran High girls lacrosse team was edged out, 11-10, by Bunnell in a non-league contest in Stratford on Saturday.

Sam O’Neill scored four goals and had an assist for the Lions, who took a 7-5 lead into the half.

Emily Kwalik and Mikayla Perry each had two goals.

Hayley Byers and Hailey McGinnis had a goal each.

Eva Knudsen had three assists and Allie May one.

Chloe Oliver stopped six shots for the Lions (2-3).

Sam Vitka scored five goals for Bunnell (3-3).