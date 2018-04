Jonathan Law defeated Platt Tech, 20-3, in a five-inning baseball game on Saturday.

Zach Merchant got the win on the mound.

He had three of Law’s 13 hits, including a triple and a double, and drove in five runs.

Dillon LaRoche had three hits, including a home run and a double, and had four RBIs.

Bryan Reed tripled knocked in four runs.

Connor Creane had three RBIs.

Carl Maxwell had a pair of doubles.

Platt Tech’s Michael Hernandez hit a double.