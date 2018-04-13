Milford Mirror

Boys golf: Lawmen edge Lions at Grassy Hill

By Milford Mirror on April 13, 2018

The first of two regular season golf matches between Foran High and Jonathan Law on Thursday saw the Lawmen defeat the Lions, 179-183, at Grassy Hill Country Club.

Lawmen (2-1) were led by juniors Ryan Mola and Ryan Bedell.

Both scored match low scores of 42.

Further support came from returning junior Zach Smith with a 46.

First-year player, junior Anthony Lomax, shot a 49.

The Lions were led by Chris Ricci 43, Chris Thomas 44, J.P. Rossetti 45 and Jofranco Menta 51.

“This was a great match and it’s only the beginning of the season,” Law coach Andy Koorejian said. “Both teams played very well in somewhat difficult conditions.

“Ryan Mola is continuing his great play from last season and Ryan Bedell and Zach Smith have really improved their games.  

“We have a few new players that need more match time to see what it’s like to play competitive golf, but I really like what I see so far.”

