Baseball: Piscitelli pitches Foran to win over Xavier

Foran’s High’s fifth consecutive win featured an outstanding pitching performance from Rich Piscitelli, when the Lions turned back SCC baseball rival Xavier of Middletown 3-0 on Friday.

“Rich threw a great game for is,” Foran coach Garrett Walker said. “He filled the zone up and allowed our defense to play. He competed every pitch, couldn’t have asked any more from him.”

Tyler Heenan had a hit and two RBIs in Foran’s three-run second-inning uprising.

Ryan Gosselin drove in the other run in the frame with a base hit.

Connor Cardi was 2 for 3 for Xavier (1-4).