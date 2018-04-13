Two officers commended for saving man’s life

Commendations were awarded to two Milford police officers, Matthew Mello and Christopher Park, for taking action that saved a person’s life, according to minutes from the April 9 Police Commission meeting.

On March 10, police received a call from an out-of-state family member reporting that a sibling who lived in Milford had harmed himself.

Officers were dispatched to the victim’s home and were able to secure a spare key and entered the house, according to the meeting minutes. They found a male in serious condition, and Mello immediately applied a tourniquet to the wounded area and applied pressure to the wound.

Both officers continued emergency first aid until EMTs arrived.

“It was later learned that if both officers had not intervened and provided life-saving measures to the individual, the outcome would have been tragic,” meeting minutes state.