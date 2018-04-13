Milford Mirror

Sen. Murphy holds town hall meeting in Hamden Sunday

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) will hold an open town hall meeting at Hamden Middle School on Sunday, April 15.

Murphy will hear from constituents about their views on a variety of topics and will take questions from those in attendance. Members of the public are invited to attend and are encouraged to arrive early, according to a press release from Murphy’s office.

The town hall meeting will start at 2 p.m., and will take place in the school auditorium. The school is located at 2623 Dixwell Ave., Hamden.  

