CT Audubon Milford hosts Earth Day papermaking class

The Connecticut Audubon Society Coastal Center in Milford, 1 Milford Point Road will celebrate Earth Day with a class on making seed paper, Sunday, April 22, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Participants will be recycling used paper to make eco-friendly, “plantable” paper mixed with flower seeds. Learn other creative ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

This program is appropriate for adults and children age 6 and up. Children must be accompanied by an actively participating adult. Advance registration required. $5 members; $10 nonmembers.

Get more information and sign up at ctaudubon.org/coastal-center; or call 203-878-7440, ext. 502.

