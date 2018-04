Celebrating heritage

St. Mary School students Tatum, Tessa and Owen Santos are descendants of the Connecticut Mohegan tribe. Their tribal heritage stems from their maternal grandmother, and the children are involved in celebrating their heritage throughout the year. This week former Mohegan tribal chairman Bruce “Two Dogs” Bozsum made his way to St. Mary School and talked to the students about tribal culture, talking about its history, showing artifacts, and singing and dancing. The program ended with a lively question and answer session.