MHS reunion committee meets April 24

There will be a meeting of the Milford High School All-Class Reunion Committee on Tuesday, April 24, at 6 p.m. in Conference Room B in the Parsons Government Complex.
All interested classmates are invited to attend and assist in the planning.
