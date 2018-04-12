Girls lacrosse: Law returns home, defeat Westhill

The Jonathan Law girls lacrosse team returned home after a three-game road trip and the Lady Lawmen came up with a 13-11 win over Westhill of Stamford on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s nice to be home and it’s nice to win,” said Law head coach Linnette Martinez “We’ve built up a good rivalry with Westhill and this is the first time that we’ve beaten them in four matches.”

Senior attacker Olivia Keator led the way with six goals.

Law’s defense, behind goalie Stella Patrick held off a determined late-game push by the Vikings.

Westhill narrowed an 11-7 deficit with a little over 11 minutes to go by getting two goals from Jackie Fahey and a single tally by Grace Hanson to make it a one-goal game with 4:02 to play.

But the Lady Lawmen rallied as Erin Goodwin and Keator scored back-to-back goals pushing Law’s lead back to 13-10.

Keator got scoring help from Erin Goodwin and Laura Dennigan, who had three goals each. Andria Torres picked up five assists.

It was Law’s third straight win with the prior two being road victories over Wolcott (16-1) and Hamden (16-9).

For Westhill (0-4) Fahey and Hanson had four goals each.

Westhill outshot Law, 21-18, while Law won 16 faceoffs to nine by the Vikings.

Law returns to play next week with home encounters against West Haven on Tuesday before meeting Guilford on Thursday.