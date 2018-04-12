Milford Mirror

Girls track: Lady Lions defeat Platt Panthers

By Milford Mirror on April 12, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran High’s girls track and field team defeated Platt Tech, 112-25, on Thursday.

4×800 Relay: Foran 12:23; 4×100 Relay Foran 56.9; 100 Hurdles Kumer (F) 20.3; 100: Dennis (F) 135; 1600 Cote (F) 6:16; 400: Galaburri (F) 86.6; 300 IH Malesky (F) 61.; High Jump Huebner (F) 4-4; 800: Cote (F) 3:04; 200 Vereen (F) 29.3; 3200: Cummings (F) 14:19; 4×4 Relay (F) 5:43;  Triple Jump Haig (F) 24-11.5; Javelin Charron (P) 79-2; Discus Weed (F) 66-1; Long Jump Dennis (F) 14-9.5; Pole Vault Meade (F) 6-6; Shot Put Charron (9) 24-0

