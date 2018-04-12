Basketball: St. Mary wins New England CYO championship

St. Mary School in Milford won the 2018 New England CYO Junior Varsity boys basketball championship.

This year’s regional tournament was hosted by the Archdiocese of Hartford’s Office of Education, Evangelization and Catechesis, as guided under the direction of the Archdiocesan Interscholastic Athletic Conference (AIAC).

Fifty-plus teams competed over the weekend in gymnasiums across Waterbury.

With wins against schools from the Boston Diocese, Bridgeport Diocese and Manchester New Hampshire, the boys clinched the title on April 8 at Kennedy High School.

Coached by Carl DeProfio and Eric Swanson, this is the first time in school’s 57-year history that this title has been won.