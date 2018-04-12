Milford Mirror

Basketball: St. Mary wins New England CYO championship

By Milford Mirror on April 12, 2018 in Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

Championship-winning team members (front row) are: Peter Swanson, Chris Harry, Derek Rainey, Will Swanson and Daniel Kron; (second row) Michael Roney, Christopher DeProfio, coach Carl DeProfio, Dylan Gregory, Tim Swanson, Marco Joksovic, Matt Savo, Gauge Forget, John Gerrity, Max Lula, Chase Bryant, Griffin Fisher, coach Eric Swanson and A.J. Tkacs.

St. Mary School in Milford won the 2018 New England CYO Junior Varsity boys basketball championship.

This year’s regional tournament was hosted by the Archdiocese of Hartford’s Office of Education, Evangelization and Catechesis, as guided under the direction of the Archdiocesan Interscholastic Athletic Conference (AIAC).

Fifty-plus teams competed over the weekend in gymnasiums across Waterbury.

With wins against schools from the Boston Diocese, Bridgeport Diocese and Manchester New Hampshire, the boys clinched the title on April 8 at Kennedy High School.

Coached by Carl DeProfio and Eric Swanson, this is the first time in school’s 57-year history that this title has been won.

