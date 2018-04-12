Girls track: Law hitting on all cylinders

The future might be bright for the Jonathan Law girls track team with veteran coach Linwood Schulte’s impressive freshmen class.

After Wednesday’s sweep of city rivals Foran and Lauralton Hall, the present for the coach entering his 34th season looks pretty good, too.

The Lady Lawmen rolled to wins of 127-22 over Lauralton and 114-36 of the Lions by taking 16 out of 18 firsts against the Crusaders and 13 of 18 against Foran.

The victories improve Law’s record to 2-2.

Collecting wins against both opponents for Law were freshmen Ashley Shaw (400 meters), Andriana Bruno (long jump), Hannah Broderick (triple jump), and veterans Tamara Thacker (100, 200 meters), Shawna Winters (shot put, discus), Molly Mercaldo (110 hurdles), Lily Baldieri (pole vault) and Olivia Kowalski (javelin).

Also enjoying an outstanding day were the Law relays, as the 400-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter relays were all victorious.

The 400 team consisted of Holly Caldwell, Dominicka Michnik, Jocelyn Wirth and Thacker.

The 3,200 team, guided by assistant coach J.D. Rhode, consisted of freshmen Katelyn Konareski, Alexis Voytek, Midori Hughes and Kaylee Brotherton.

The 1,600 team also was all freshmen, with Shaw, Hannah Rascoli, Konareski and Brotherton.