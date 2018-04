John Shannon pitched the Foran High baseball team to a 4-2 victory over host Hamden High on Wednesday.

Tyler Heenan had two hits, including a three-run double in the Lions’ four-run second-inning rally.

Kevin Lanese and James Carbone were both 2 for 3 on the day

Hamden scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Shannon won for the second time, as Foran captured its fourth straight decision to improve to 4-1.