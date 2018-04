East Haven scored three runs in the 10th inning to defeat Jonathan Law in an SCC baseball game on Wednesday.

Zach Merchant had a triple and three RBIs for the Lawmen (2-2).

East Haven scored three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.

Law led 1-0 after three, trailed 3-2 after five and tied the game in the home seventh.

Ryan Spano, Luis Vega and Steven Mingione each had two RBIs for the Easties (3-2).

Frank Camera and Mingione each had three hits.