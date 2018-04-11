Milford Mirror

Girls track: Lady Lawmen top Foran, Lauralton Hall

By Milford Mirror on April 11, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jonathan Law’s girls track and field team defeated Foran High and Lauralton Hall on Wednesday.

4×800 Relay: Law 10:43; 4×100 Relay Law 52.9; 100 Hurdles Mercado (Law) 19.00; 100: Caldwell (Law) 13.9; 1600 Feeney (LH) 6:06; 400: Snow (Law) 67.0; 300 IH Malesky (F) 57.7; High Jump Huebner (F) 4-4; 800: Fernandez (F) 2:35; 200 Marshal (F) 29.5; 3200: Hutchinson (LH) 14:10; 4×4 Relay Law 4:33;  Triple Jump Broderick (L) 27-2; Javelin Kowalski (Law) 87-4; Discus Winters (Law) 102-6; Long Jump Bruno (Law) 13-3.5; Pole Vault Balderi (Law) 7; Shot Put Winters (L) 28-2

