The Foran High girls lacrosse team defeated Sacred Heart Academy, 9-6, on Wednesday.

Coach John Connor’s Lions broke a 3-3 tie with a dominating second half.

Eva Knudsen led the scoring with three goals.

Haley Byers and Samantha O’Neill each had two goals and an assist.

Emily Kwalek scored two goals and Allie May had an assist.

Leading Sacred Heart (1-2) were Francesca Crisciulo, Samantha Lee, Mia Celentano and Sofia Verna.

Shea Phelan had 14 saves, as Foran evened its record at 2-2.