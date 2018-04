Despite a six-run sixth inning uprising, the Jonathan Law softball team lost a 9-7 decision to visiting West Haven on Wednesday.

West Haven and Law are both 2-1.

Cali Jolley was 3-for-4 and Kacy O’Connor 2-for-3 for Law.

Gina Boccamazzo added two hits and two RBIs.

West Haven’s Dianesse Rodriguez and Ashlynn O’Keefe each had three hits.