Girls tennis: Unbeaten Foran Lions defeat Career

The Foran High girls tennis team won its third straight match to open the season with a 7-0 victory over Career Magnet in Milford on Wednesday.
Singles: Grace Hiza (F) def. Selma Abounegmeh 6-1, 6-0; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Denise Morallon 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Marwa Abdelati 6-0, 6-0; Arshia Puri (F) def. Danielle Morallon 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Izzy Connelly-Natalie Hubler (F) def. Ezmeralda Grutierrez-Sreya Nagumaua 8-3; Julia Harrington-Zoe Eichner (F) def. Johanna Condo-Evelyn Espinsa 8-0; Clea O’Neil-Vaishnavi Bulusu (F) def. Angelina Sounders-Nadia Sauffian 8-0.