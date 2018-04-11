Milford Mirror

Girls tennis: Unbeaten Foran Lions defeat Career

By Milford Mirror on April 11, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Foran High girls tennis team won its third straight match to open the season with a 7-0 victory over Career Magnet in Milford on Wednesday.

Singles: Grace Hiza (F) def. Selma Abounegmeh 6-1, 6-0; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Denise Morallon 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Marwa Abdelati 6-0, 6-0; Arshia Puri (F) def. Danielle Morallon 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Izzy Connelly-Natalie Hubler (F) def. Ezmeralda Grutierrez-Sreya Nagumaua 8-3; Julia Harrington-Zoe Eichner (F) def. Johanna Condo-Evelyn Espinsa 8-0; Clea O’Neil-Vaishnavi Bulusu (F) def. Angelina Sounders-Nadia Sauffian 8-0.

