High School sports update

Brianna Buccitti pitched a one-hitter and struck out 10 batters when the Jonathan Law softball team defeated Platt Tech, 15-0, on Monday. Kacy O’Connor had two hits, including a two-run home run, and drove in four runs for coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen (2-0). Emily Morey was 3-for-3 and Gina Boccamazzo added two hits and four RBIs. Aaliyah Santini had the hit for Platt Tech (0-2). Law twice battled back from deficits to defeat Lyman Hall of Wallingford, 13-12, on Thursday. The locals won behind a nine-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning. O’Connor led an 18-hit attack with two home runs, including a grand slam to cap the sixth-inning comeback. She also had a double. Boccamazzo added three hits and three RBIs. Ally Stein, Skyler Bender, Morey and Erica Boehm all had two hits a piece.

Law girls lacrosse

Jonathan Law defeated Wolcott High, 13-1, on Saturday. Olivia Keator scored four goals and had three assists for coach Lynette Martinez and the Lady Lawmen (1-1). Andria Torres scored two goals and had four assists. Colleen Goodwin scored three goals and an assist. Jordyn Konlian had two goals, Laura Dennigan one and Kate McNellis one. Eryn Mower had an assist. Stella Patrick made 10 saves. Law lost to Branford, 16-5, in its season open on Thursday. Torres and Dennigan had two goals a piece. Erin Goodwin and Keator each had goals. Keator and Torres had two assists. Patrick made seven saves.

Foran girls lacrosse

Foran High lost to Mercy of Middletown, 19-6, on Thursday. Samantha O’Neill scored two goals for coach John Connor’s Lions. Haley Byers, Hailey McGinnis (assist), Mikayla Perry and Emily Kwalek each scored goals. Shea Phelan made six saves.

Law girls tennis

Jonathan Law’s girls tennis lost its season opener to Branford, 6-1, on Monday. Singles: Lauren Elmasry (B) def. Monica Pydipati 6-2, 6-3; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Julianna Pegnataro 6-1, 6-1; Alayna Boileau (B) def. Bridget Sanchez 6-3, 6-4; Samantha Velardi (B) def. Amelia Mower 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Keeley LePre/Tory Rudden (B) def. Thea Ryan/Sreeya Gudlavalleti 6-1, 6-0; Amanda Gage/Jessica King (B) def. Jasmine Enriquez/Jenna Stash 6-3, 6-1; Ellie Bartlett/Sara Girardi (B) def. Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus 6-3, 6-0.

Foran girls tennis

Foran High defeated West Haven, 5-2, on Thursday. Singles: Jovanna Gaetano (WH) def. Grace Hiza 6-1, 6-2; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Skylar Serenson 6-4, 6-1; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Shea Clarke 6-0, 6-0; Arshia Puri (F) def. Kiara Walker 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Natalie Hubler-Izzy Connelly (F) def. Araina Nguyen-Savannah Lopez 6-0, 6-3; Rua Osman-Jasmine Brown (WH) def. Vaishnavi Bulusu-Clea O’Neil 6-2, 6-4; Eleanor Noyes-Meghan Stokes (F) def. Fatima AlRashed-Jennylee Malprca 6-0, 6-1. Foran defeated East Haven 7-0, on Monday, as coach Melissa Kaminski’s Lions improved to 2-0. Singles: Grace Hiza (F) def. Jenna Pane 6-1, 6-2; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Autumn Hernandez 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Nhi Trinh 6-0, 6-0; Arshia Puri (F) def. Jade Roberts 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Natalie Hubler-Izzy Connelly (F) def. Emma Luden-Riya Patel 6-2, 6-1; Julia Harrington- Zoe Eichner (F) def. Kelly Wysocki-Sophia Angueria 6-0, 6-2; Meghan Stokes-Eleanor Noyes (F) def. Brianna Green- Carolyn Miller 6-0, 6-0.

Law boys tennis

Jonathan Law lost a 6-1 decision to Lyman Hall on Thursday. Kenny Wright won No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-2, for coach Jared Dye’s Lawmen. Singles: Jack Gaynor (LH) def. Sanskar Shah (Law) 6-1, 6-1; Corey Flynn (LH) def. Adarsh Santhilnathan (Law) 7-6 (10-4 tiebreaker), 6-4; Wright (Law) def. Zach Marchi-Guasp (LH 6-1, 6-2); Fred Torres (LH) def. Amish Sikhinam (Law) 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Adam Marchi-Guasp and Ryan Meagner (LH) def. Nick Dostal and Brian Zirkel (Law) 7-6, 6-2; Jared Cervero and Jake Lynn (LH) def. Rohan Manohar and Marcelo Silva (Law) 6-1, 6-2; and Collin Debaise and Brian Fernando (LH) def. Angel Santiago and Lucas Greifzu (Law) 7-5, 6-3.

Law baseball

Jonathan Law defeated host Bridgeport Central, 15-7, on Saturday. Carl Maxwell had three hits. Dave Flynn, Vin Schulte and Colby Primavera each drove in two runs. Zach Merchant came on in relief in the fourth inning and got the victory.

Foran baseball

Foran High put together a pair of four-run innings to defeat host Stamford High, 8-4, on Saturday. Kevin Lanese had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. James Carbone singled, doubled and plated a pair of runs. Shane McCone had two hits, including a double. Tyler Griffin had an RBI. John Shannon got the pitching win.

Foran boys lacrosse

Foran High dropped a 10-9 overtime decision at West Haven on Monday. The Lions rallied from a 7-6 deficit in the final period before the Westie’s Ed Leavitt won the game in the extra session. Will Mauro scored five goals and had an assist for Foran (1-2). Zac Cleary (assist) and Matt Davidson had two goals each. Ethan McVoy had four assists and Teddy Mauro one. Foran’s Sean O’Connor and West Haven’s Kevin Moriarty each made 10 saves.