Foran, Law track update

Jordan Beck, Mike Plaskon and Alex Fisk each took home a pair of first-place finished when the Jonathan Law boys team defeated Guilford High, 100-50. Beck won the 110 high hurdles (15.8) and the 300 IM (44.4) in the season opener for coach Joe Beler’s Lawmen. Plaskon was best in the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter run. Fish won the long jump and triple jump. Dean Pettway was first in the high jump. Leading the way in the field events with first-place finishes were Sheldon Gargano (shot put), Ethan Deer (pole vault) and Storm Furtado (discus). Matt Marino, Jon Vitale, Chris Wootton and Tyler McKenna-Hansen won the 4×800. First in the 4×100 were Alex Lazar, Naheim Washington, Ethan Saley and Plaskon. Earning firsts for Law at the 42nd annual Hammonasset Freshman Invitational on Saturday were Washington (100), Vaughn Owens (shot put) and the 4×100 relay team of Chris Wootton, Ethan Harrigan, Spencer Deer and Washington. Owens was second in the discus, Deep was third in the long jump, Wootton third in the 800 and Jon Contaxis fifth in the 800. Wootton, Contaxis, Harrigan and Washington were third in the 4×400 relay.

Foran girls track

Foran High dropped decisions to Amity High and Sheehan High on Thursday. Posting wins for coach Rick Raucci’s Lions were Tessa Malesky in the 300 intermediate hurdles (56.93), Abigail Huebner in the high jump (4-8) and Pauline Hernandez in the 800-meter run (2:42).

Law girls track

Jonathan Law lost to Wilbur Cross (82-68) and Guilford (90-60) to open its season, but coach Linwood Schulte feels he has plenty to be proud of. “We had some outstanding performances,” he said. “It began with a sweep of the pole vault by Lily Baldieri, Liz Lombardi and Holly Caldwell. Other winners against both schools were Samara Thacker, with state qualifying times in the 100 meters (13.0) and 200 meters (27.9). Shawna Winters threw a qualifying 107-9 in the discus, with the other double winner Olivia Kowalski in the javelin with a throw of 84-feet.” Law also qualified the 4×800 team of Kaylee Brotherton,Alexis Voytek, Midori Hughesand Grace Wootton, along with the 4X100 of Holly Caldwell, Dominicka Michnick, Rhea Grant and Samara Thacker. Schulte also got a pleasant surprise as freshman Andiana Bruno jumped 15-2 to qualify for states in her first track meet.

Law freshmen girls track

In his nearly 40 years as the girls track and field coach at Jonathan Law, Linwood Schulte has seen his share of outstanding freshman classes come through his program. After Saturday’s 42nd annual Hammonasset Freshman Invitational, it’s clear his has another outstanding group in his program. Led by individual first-place finishes by Adriana Bruno and Hanna Broderick, and victories in the 4×400 and 4×800 relays the Law girls, enjoyed a solid the future-is-bright day. Bruno won the 100-meter hurdles in 20.24 seconds, took second in the long jump (14-feet-9) and was part of the second-place 400-meter relay team that also included Brooke Dillman, Julia Satterlee and Ashley Shaw. Broderick, meanwhile, won the high jump (4-4) and was third in the triple jump (28-6.5). The 4×400 relay included Alexis Voytek, Katelyn Konareski, Hannah Rascoll and Midori Hughes and won the event by more than 15 seconds in 4:46.33. The same quartet teamed together to run away from the field in the 4×800, capturing the event in 11:18.15, an amazing 36 seconds ahead of second place. Kaylee Brotherton, coming off an impressive freshman cross country season, wrapped up the top-three finishes for the Law girls, taking third in the 800 meters in 2:47.34.