Boys lacrosse update: Lions defend well, defeat T-Birds

The Foran High boys lacrosse team defeated North Branford, 13-7, at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex last Saturday.

“I thought we were sloppy early when we fell behind (2-0),” Lion coach Brian Adkins said. “We buckled down. Teddy (Mauro) is a first-year face-off specialist and played well. And, Sean O’Connor (nine saves) was strong in goal. This was a good bounce back win (from a 13-4 loss to Daniel Hand in opener).”

Max Tavitian, a returning All-Stater, impacted the game with tight marking on defense, the ability to fight for and win ground balls, and attack from the back.

“Max is one of the best and played like it today,” Adkins said. “He is a playmaker and we feed off him.”

Jason Lavallee and Nicolas Propel join Tavitian to give the Lions staunch defenders.

Down 2-0 to the T-Birds, Andrew Janik scored on an isolation play before Matt Davidson took a feed from Will Mauro and knotted the game with 6:42 left in the opening quarter. The second tally came after Matt Gilebbi forced a turnover.

Foran, with Teddy Mauro winning 7-of-8 faceoffs, outscored the visitors 6-3 in the second period.

Will Mairo, from Ethan McVoy, made it 3-2 at 9:42.

It was 4-2 when Zac Cleary buried a pass from Davidson into the back of the net.

With Brendan May, Jordan McLenithan, Connor Shallis, Tyler Borer executing the plan when Foran had possession, the next two Lion goals came in quick succession.

Will Mauro (four goals, assist) split a pair of defenders after circling the frame and scored while going to the turf at 6:49.

Eight seconds later, Teddy Mauro made a rush off the draw and found McVoy for a one-timer that beat the talented Xavior Montanaro (nine saves).

A great shot by North Branford’s Alex Clinton ended the skein with 5:32 left in the half.

Propel forced a T-Bird turnover, was fouled, and on the ensuing possession McVoy scored unassisted from a tough angle.

Tyler Dinapoli and Jacob Montanaro scored to bring the T-Birds back, but Cleary fired home a one-hopper with 5.6 left before intermission.

The third period was slowed by numerous foul calls.

Foran won the session, 11-6, with McVoy, Cleary and Will Mauro scoring Lion goals.

Cleary (four goals) and McVoy (three goals, three assists) completed the scoring for Foran early in the final stanza.